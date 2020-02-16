Weather Story

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for heavy snow in the west, diminishing late tonight. Elsewhere, partly cloudy today with increasing clouds through the day with snow, mixed with rain at times developing this afternoon and lasting through Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A chance of snow before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 22. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 4. West wind around 7 mph becoming south in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 20. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 0.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 21.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.