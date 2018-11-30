It will be cloudy with an area of snow showers moving northward across the state today. Snow will be mainly light with a few areas seeing possibly moderate snow. The northeast and west will have periods of snow through early Sunday. Blowing snow will be a concern today for the normal wind prone areas. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow is in effect for Buffalo and the Bighorn Mountains and Buffalo from today through Sunday morning. Most of the state will stay below advisory levels for snow accumulations.

Detailed Forecast

Today Snow showers likely, mainly before 9am. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. North wind around 8 mph. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21..

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.