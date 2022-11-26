Weather Story

Turning cooler today. A weather system will drop southward and bring a scattering of snow showers; especially in northern Wyoming. Accumulations should remain light. A more potent system will bring a better chance of snow and strong wind Sunday night into Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of snow after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. Breezy.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.