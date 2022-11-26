Weather Story
Turning cooler today. A weather system will drop southward and bring a scattering of snow showers; especially in northern Wyoming. Accumulations should remain light. A more potent system will bring a better chance of snow and strong wind Sunday night into Monday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of snow after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. Breezy.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 22.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Thursday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Friday
A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.
