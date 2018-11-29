It will be generally dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky today. However, snow will begin to move back into southern Wyoming late this afternoon as the next storm system approaches. Light snow will spread form the southwest northward tonight and Friday. This unsettled pattern of periods of light snow and colder than normal temperatures will continue across the region through the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of snow before 7am, then a slight chance of snow after 4pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Snow likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Friday Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Friday Night A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 11 to 13 mph. Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23.