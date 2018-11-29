It will be generally dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky today. However, snow will begin to move back into southern Wyoming late this afternoon as the next storm system approaches. Light snow will spread form the southwest northward tonight and Friday. This unsettled pattern of periods of light snow and colder than normal temperatures will continue across the region through the weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of snow before 7am, then a slight chance of snow after 4pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday
Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 11 to 13 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 20.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
