Weather Story

Snow will spread over western portions through the morning, with moderate to heavy snow possible. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for much of the forecast area today. Light snow will be possible east of the Divide tonight, with the better chances occurring over the north. Snow over the west will gradually end by midday Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow showers likely, mainly between noon and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Snow showers likely before 10pm, then isolated snow showers after 5am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph

Tuesday Night

Scattered snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.