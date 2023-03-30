Weather Story

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect today for western Wyoming mountains for more accumulating snowfall. Snow will sweep across the state tonight into tomorrow, with light accumulations possible, especially in localized banding. Winds will again be gusty across central Wyoming today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A chance of snow before 7am, then scattered snow showers after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Scattered snow showers, mainly between 1am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Isolated snow showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Monday

Snow likely, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Tuesday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery.