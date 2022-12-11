Weather Story

Winter storm will bring accumulating snow to west today, spreading eastward Monday through Wednesday. Gusty southwest winds today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Windy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Tonight

Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday

Snow showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday

Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 22. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Isolated snow showers before noon. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 14.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 12.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 12.