Periods of moderate to heavy snow are expected this morning along and west of the Divide and in the Bighorn Mountains. Lighter snow will fall the rest of the day, ending early Thursday morning. Areas in southern Wyoming will also experience light to moderate snow, beginning later this afternoon and lingering into Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect similar to slightly warmer high temperatures today.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Tonight Snow likely, mainly between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. Thursday A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. East southeast wind around 8 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Friday A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Monday A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19.