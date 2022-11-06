Weather Story
Cooler and breezy today. Snow will return to the west tonight after sunset. Rain and snow showers are possible across the rest of the area tonight as well.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.n.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a south wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Snow showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Breezy.
Veteran’s Day
Sunny, with a high near 27.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
