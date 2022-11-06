Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 39

Weather Story

Cooler and breezy today. Snow will return to the west tonight after sunset. Rain and snow showers are possible across the rest of the area tonight as well.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.n.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a south wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Snow showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Veteran’s Day

Sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

