Weather Story

Cooler and breezy today. Snow will return to the west tonight after sunset. Rain and snow showers are possible across the rest of the area tonight as well.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.n.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a south wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Snow showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Veteran’s Day

Sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.