Weather Story

Snow across the west today and tonight; high wind for portions east this afternoon/evening. Temperatures remains warm today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A chance of snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 2pm, then rain likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New Year’s Day

Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery.

Sunday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24.