Weather Story
Snow across the west today and tonight; high wind for portions east this afternoon/evening. Temperatures remains warm today.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A chance of snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 2pm, then rain likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
New Year’s Day
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 24.
