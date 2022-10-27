Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 40

Weather Story

Sunshine returns to the Cowboy State today as skies gradually clear through the day. Dry conditions look to remain in place into the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of snow between 7am and 8am. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.