Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 40

Weather Story

Sunshine returns to the Cowboy State today as skies gradually clear through the day. Dry conditions look to remain in place into the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A slight chance of snow between 7am and 8am. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

