Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 40

Weather Story
Sunshine returns to the Cowboy State today as skies gradually clear through the day. Dry conditions look to remain in place into the weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A slight chance of snow between 7am and 8am. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
