Another system will continue impacting the north today, but additional snow accumulation is expected to be light. It will be drier across central and southern areas however, these areas could still see periods of snow. Tonight will be clearer and colder with Friday mostly dry. The next system moves in Saturday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Friday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Monday

Sunny, with a high near 42. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 49. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 53.