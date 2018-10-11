Another system will continue impacting the north today, but additional snow accumulation is expected to be light. It will be drier across central and southern areas however, these areas could still see periods of snow. Tonight will be clearer and colder with Friday mostly dry. The next system moves in Saturday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
