Weather Story

Winter storm sweeps across the state today, with more accumulating snowfall west of the Divide. Very gusty winds will also accompany the system for most of the state, with High Wind Warnings for central Wyoming today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered rain and snow showers before 3pm, then rain showers likely between 3pm and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Snow showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind around 7 mph

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 2pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery.