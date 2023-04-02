Weather Story

Snow continues across portions of the west today. Otherwise, temperatures will remain below normal for early April and clouds will increase through the day. Snow moves into southern Wyoming by this evening as a winter storm begins to impact the area for Monday and Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Low around 24. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Monday

Snow showers. High near 33. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Monday Night

Snow showers. Low around 20. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Tuesday

Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.