Weather Story

Today will be noticeably cooler, thanks to a cold front that passed through. More rain and snow is expected today. Any rain early in the day will transition to snow throughout the day. Accumulations will be limited, however, due to relatively warm temperatures and rain keeping surfaces wet. Some gusty winds will also occur today for some portions of the area. Snow chances will gradually end, completely ending past sunrise Monday morning.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Isolated snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night

Isolated snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Scattered snow showers, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

Scattered snow showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.