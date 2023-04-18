Weather Story

A weather system in central Wyoming will move northeast this morning. A new system will develop late this morning with snow in the west, rain east of the divide, changing over to snow. Gusty to strong winds will become widespread this afternoon and continue into Wednesday. Cooler.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 4pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.