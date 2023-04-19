Weather Story

Colder and windy today across the Cowboy State. There will be a few lingering showers as well. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will become more widespread later this morning, lasting most of the day.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Monday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.