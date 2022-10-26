Weather Story

A weather system enters western Wyoming late morning today, bringing snow chances with it. Snow continues through Thursday morning, impacting western and southern areas. Central Wyoming may see snow tonight. Temperatures will remain cool, similar to yesterday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday

A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.