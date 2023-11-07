Weather Story

Western Wyoming continues to see a mix of rain and snow again today, while cooler temperatures build across central Wyoming. The cold front moves through by Wednesday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and decreasing precip chances. Tranquil conditions continue through the end of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered rain and snow showers before 9am, then scattered rain showers between 9am and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Light west wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Veteran’s Day

Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.