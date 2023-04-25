Weather Story

Rain/snow showers will continue to move through the Cowboy State this morning. Showers will be periodic throughout the day, with the heaviest precipitation falling this morning. Higher elevations can expect periods of accumulating snow. At the same time, lower elevations will see mainly rain showers, with the heaviest falling in the Wind River Basin.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A chance of snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming east northeast 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66