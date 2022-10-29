Weather Story

Mostly cloudy today with near average temperatures. It will be a mild and breezy start to the coming week with a major weather system moving in by the middle of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 53. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7pm and 11pm, then snow showers likely after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.