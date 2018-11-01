Snow showers in the west and north will taper off today. The Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains and Star Valley will end this morning. Elsewhere, partly to mostly cloudy with breezy to windy conditions. A series of systems will bring repeat bouts of snow to the west on Friday night and again on Sunday night.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Friday Night A chance of rain before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy. Tuesday A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.