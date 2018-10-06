Light snow showers in the northwest will continue through the day and spread south and east. Western valleys will change over to rain during the day and back to snow this evening. Expect mostly rain in lower elevations east of the Divide. Sunday should see precipitation over most of the area and, as temperatures cool, rain will turn to snow Sunday evening/night.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tonight A chance of rain before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Sunday Rain and snow before 1pm, then rain likely between 1pm and 5pm, then rain and snow likely after 5pm. High near 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Sunday Night Rain and snow likely before 9pm, then rain likely between 9pm and 11pm, then snow likely after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Monday A chance of snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north after midnight.

Tuesday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday

A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Thursday A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 54.