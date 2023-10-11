Weather Story

Unsettled weather moves into the state today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Higher elevations in the west will begin to see snow this morning, while snow starts in the east during the evening/overnight. Winds increase during the afternoon/evening, with strong gusts possible in the north.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 5pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Scattered rain showers before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am, then scattered snow showers after 1am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday

Rain and snow showers likely before 3pm, then scattered rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night

Scattered rain showers before 8pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 62.