Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 53

Weather Story
Happy Election Day! Be sure to go out and vote today! Those West of the Divide can expect snow and rain throughout the day, with minor accumulations at lower elevations. East of the Divide will be dry and breezy at times, with stronger gusts in Central and Southern Wyoming.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Tonight
Scattered rain and snow showers, mainly after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Snow showers. High near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph
Veteran’s Day
Sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
