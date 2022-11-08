Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 53

Weather Story

Happy Election Day! Be sure to go out and vote today! Those West of the Divide can expect snow and rain throughout the day, with minor accumulations at lower elevations. East of the Divide will be dry and breezy at times, with stronger gusts in Central and Southern Wyoming.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight

Scattered rain and snow showers, mainly after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Snow showers. High near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph

Veteran’s Day

Sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.