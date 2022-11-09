Rain & Snow With a High Near 38

Weather Story

A wintery day for many with snow showers to the west, cold temperatures in the north and windy conditions in the south. Snow showers will spread eastward tonight into Thursday. The weekend looks mainly dry with below normal temperatures.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 11am. Temperature falling to around 32 by 5pm. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 28 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 11pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.