Mostly Cloudy with a High Near 54

Snow showers continue in the western mountains with moderate amounts possible. Rain showers and a chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms across the rest of the Cowboy State.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

