Mostly Cloudy with a High Near 56

By
News Desk
-
61
Views
Drier and warmer day for the region. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur in the far west.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR