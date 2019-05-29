Drier and warmer day for the region. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur in the far west.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
