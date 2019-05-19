Cooler, wet pattern continues through Monday morning with accumulating snow in the mountains, and rain showers, mixed with snow at times elsewhere. Expect afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms through the week. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect. Detailed Forecast

Today A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Tonight Rain showers likely before 3am, then rain and snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Monday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Monday Night A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3am and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday

A chance of snow showers before 7am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 9am, then rain showers likely after 9am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a high near 47. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tuesday Night A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Thursday A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Thursday Night A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between 2am and 3am, then a chance of flurries after 3am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of rain showers and flurries. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night

A chance of sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.