Weather Story

Widespread thunderstorms are again expected today. Some storms will be strong to severe, with damaging winds the main hazard. Tonight temperatures will drop behind a cold front with accumulating snow in the western mountains. Light snow accumulations and possible freezing temperatures are expected in the western valleys as well.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers before 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday

A slight chance of snow showers between 10am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.