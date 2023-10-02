Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 59

Weather Story

Increasing showers and thunderstorms expected across the state today, especially along the western mountain ranges. This will keep temperatures down again today, with highs only in the 50s and 60s. Gusty winds will also develop across southern Wyoming, with frequent gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 68.