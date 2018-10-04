Cooler today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for much of the area. Moderate snowfall is possible across higher mountain elevations tonight. With temperatures cooling through the overnight hours, some snowfall is possible in lower-elevation valleys early Friday morning. Drier conditions will then move in across most of the area Friday afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Friday A 40 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday

Rain likely before 7am, then snow likely between 7am and 8am, then rain and snow likely after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Monday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Tuesday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.