Mostly Cloudy with a High Near 61

Weather Story

Isolated to scattered showers continue today and tonight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the west and north this afternoon and evening. Drier and turning warmer Sunday to Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers between 2pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.