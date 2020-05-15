Mostly Cloudy with a High Near 61

Weather Story
Isolated to scattered showers continue today and tonight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the west and north this afternoon and evening. Drier and turning warmer Sunday to Tuesday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers between 2pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
