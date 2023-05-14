Weather Story

Another day of isolated to scattered rain showers is in store today. Most of the showers will be east of the Continental Divide. The best chance will be this evening into tonight. Temperatures remain below normal and gusty easterly winds can be expected today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 74.