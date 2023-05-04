Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 64

Weather Story

Slightly cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoons, through the weekend. The wetter, active pattern looks to continue into the early part of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Cooler temperatures expected today, with an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state. The more active weather pattern will keep seasonal temperatures and chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day through the early part of next week.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.