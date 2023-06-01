Weather Story

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between noon and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 61. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.