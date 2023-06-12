Weather Story

Widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms return today. High temperatures remain in the 60s and lower 70s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms remain likely through the rest of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light west southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.