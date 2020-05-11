Weather Story

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for today and tonight. Isolated afternoon and evening showers, with a chance of thunderstorms in the west. Also expect occasional snow in the north and west. Showers and chance of thunderstorms for most of the work week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 2am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.