A wet day across most of the area today. Significant snow over the northwestern mountains, as well as widespread rain over the west and northern lower elevations. Showers and thunderstorms are likely over much of the area. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northwestern mountains until 6 PM Sunday. Additionally, significant rain in the lower elevations over western Wyoming could result in mud and/or rock slides in steeply sloped areas such as canyons or recent burn scars. A flash flood watch is in effect for those areas through Sunday morning.

Detailed Forecast

Today Showers likely before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.