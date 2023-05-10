Weather Story

An active few days are in store. A weather system will bring some showers and thunderstorms some possibly severe in Johnson and Natrona Counties. Thursday and Friday will be cooler with showers. Local flooding is possible in Johnson County starting later tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east southeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then scattered showers between 7am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.