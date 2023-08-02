Weather Story

Wetter pattern over the next couple of days.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 5pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.