Mostly Cloudy with a High Near 76

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms today. A few storms over Johnson and Natrona counties could be strong to severe this afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then isolated showers between 10pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Independence Day

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

