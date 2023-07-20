Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 81

Weather Story

A lovely day for most of the Cowboy State today. Temperatures will range from the 80s to low 90s. Central and northern parts of the state will see mostly sunny skies. At the same time, southern areas see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the da

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.