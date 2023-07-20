Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 81

Weather Story
A lovely day for most of the Cowboy State today. Temperatures will range from the 80s to low 90s. Central and northern parts of the state will see mostly sunny skies. At the same time, southern areas see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the da
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the evening.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.
