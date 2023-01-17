Mostly Cloudy With High Near 27

Weather Story

Light snow spreads north into central and southwest Wyoming Tuesday and Tuesday night. Lower elevations of the east will see areas of dense fog Tuesday morning. Temperatures remain below normal. Look for drier conditions the remainder of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of snow before 8am, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 8am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northeast wind around 9 mph becoming west after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 2. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 17.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 14.