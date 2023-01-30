Weather Story

Arctic air remains for the start of the work week, with well below-normal temperatures today. Skies will remain clear today into the overnight as lows drop between -10s and -20s tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -30. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 5. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday Night



Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30.