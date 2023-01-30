Weather Story
Arctic air remains for the start of the work week, with well below-normal temperatures today. Skies will remain clear today into the overnight as lows drop between -10s and -20s tonight.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -30. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 5. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 26.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
