Sunny and Cold With a High Near 14

Weather Story
Warmer temperatures today across the state except for the Wind River and Green River Basins, which will stay below zero. Winds pick up in parts of the state with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will create frigid wind chills, especially along the wind corridor.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -45. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. South wind around 6 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
