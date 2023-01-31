Sunny and Cold With a High Near 14

Weather Story

Warmer temperatures today across the state except for the Wind River and Green River Basins, which will stay below zero. Winds pick up in parts of the state with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will create frigid wind chills, especially along the wind corridor.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -45. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. South wind around 6 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30.