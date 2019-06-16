Mostly Sunny & Breezy with a High Near 74

Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms today in the north and central. Mostly dry in the southwest. Mild high temperatures.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.