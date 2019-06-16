Mostly Sunny & Breezy with a High Near 74

Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms today in the north and central. Mostly dry in the southwest. Mild high temperatures.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Monday Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.