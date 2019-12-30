Weather Story

Cold and dry again today for western and central Wyoming. Highs will be in the teens for most areas, except for the Big Horn Basin and Johnson County, which will reach the 20s this afternoon. These cold temperatures will continue into Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight



Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

New Year’s Day

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.