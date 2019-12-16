Weather Story

Rather cold today with sunshine and some clouds. There will be more clouds in the west with some morning snow showers and flurries. Cold temperatures will linger into much of the week. Becoming breezy from Rock Springs to Casper.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -20. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 21. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33.