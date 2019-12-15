Weather Story
Rather cold today with sunshine mixing with clouds. A few snow showers will be found in the west; but little accumulation is expected. Cold temperatures will linger into much of next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind around 10 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 14. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 0. South wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. South wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 24.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
