Weather Story

Rather cold today with sunshine mixing with clouds. A few snow showers will be found in the west; but little accumulation is expected. Cold temperatures will linger into much of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind around 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 14. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 0. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30.